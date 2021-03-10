The US switches to daylight savings on March 14

A really quick heads up for those outside the US (and Canada) - both countries will put their clocks forward one hour on Sunday, March 14.

If you trade US markets (or Canadian) and are not based in either country then it likely you'll need to adjust your start and finish times in your local time. As of next week US data release times will also be different in your local time.





Europe and the UK will switch to DST on Sunday, March 28.





Don't fret Mr. M! This is why I'm letting you know well in advance.