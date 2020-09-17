The US treasury announced the details of the auctions for next week
2 year, 5 year and 7 year notes to be auctionedThe US treasury announced the details of their auctions schedule for next week. This week the treasury auctioned off 20 year notes, and will auction off 10 year Tips later today.
For next week, the treasury will auction:
- $52 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday
- $53 billion a 5 year notes on Wednesday, and
- $50 billion of 7 year notes on Thursday
In addition they will auction off $22 billion of two-year FRN's.