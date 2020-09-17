The US treasury announced the details of the auctions for next week

2 year, 5 year and 7 year notes to be auctioned





For next week, the treasury will auction:

$52 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday



$53 billion a 5 year notes on Wednesday, and



$50 billion of 7 year notes on Thursday

In addition they will auction off $22 billion of two-year FRN's.

