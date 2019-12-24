The US treasury auctions off $41 billion of 5 year notes at a high yield 1.756%

WI at auction time was at 1.772% 

  • High yield 1,756%
  • Bid to cover 2.49x vs 2.39x 6 month avg
  • Dealers 21.5% vs 24.8% 6 month avg
  • Directs 16.1% vs 15.2% 6 month avg
  • Indirects 62.4% vs 59.9% 6 month avg
The high yield was a full -1.6 bps below the WI level.  Good demand
The Bid to cover was above the 6 month average a 2.39x. Good demand
Dealers were left with less than normal supply at 21.5% vs 24.8% at the previous 6 auctions. Good demand.

Overall an A- to A auction as investors park funds at the end of the year in the 5 year issue. 
