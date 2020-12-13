The US Treasury breach is said to be by state-backed hackers

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters with the report on hackers backed by a foreign government having into the US Treasury

Its little more than a headline at this stage:
  • sophisticated hacking group backed by a foreign government
  • stole information from the U.S. Treasury Department and a U.S. agency responsible for deciding policy around the internet and telecommunications
Reuters citing unnamed 'people familiar with the matter'

---
US Commerce Dept has confirmed a breach at one of its agencies. 

