The U.S. Treasury is to auction off $60 billion of 2 year notes at the top of the hour

The yield is 0.215%%





The six month averages of components shows:

Bid to cover 2.54x



Tail 0.0 basis points.

Dealers, 30.6%



Directs, 16.7%

Indirects, 52.7% The treasury will auction off $61 billion of five year notes tomorrow, and $62 billion of seven year notes on Thursday.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The U.S. Treasury will auction of $60 billion of two year notes at the top of the hour. Because of the FOMC decision on Wednesday, the auctions are getting off to a early start today (traditionally the auction would take place on Tuesday).