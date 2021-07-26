The U.S. Treasury is to auction off $60 billion of 2 year notes at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The yield is 0.215%%

The U.S. Treasury will auction of $60 billion of two year notes at the top of the hour. Because of the FOMC decision on Wednesday, the auctions are getting off to a early start today (traditionally the auction would take place on Tuesday).

The six month averages of components shows:
  • Bid to cover 2.54x
  • Tail 0.0 basis points.
  • Dealers, 30.6%
  • Directs, 16.7%
  • Indirects, 52.7%
The treasury will auction off $61 billion of five year notes tomorrow, and $62 billion of seven year notes on Thursday.
