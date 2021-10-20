The U.S. Treasury sells $24 billion of 20 year bonds at a high yield of 2.10%

The WI at the , the auction was 2.075%

  • High yield 2.10%
  • WI yield at the time of the auction 2.075%
  • Tail +2.5 basis points
  • Bid to Cover 2.25x v 2.36x
  • Dealers 19.56% versus six month average  of 19.9% 
  • Direct 15.6% vs 19.4%six moonth averagge
  • Indirext 64.83% vs 60.7% six month average
Highlights:
  • A big tail was needed to attract interest
  • The international demand (indirects) was higher than average but only at a higher yield
  • Domestic demand (Directs) did not show up
  • The Bid to cover was less than the 6 month average
Auction grade: D-

