The U.S. Treasury sells $24 billion of 20 year bonds at a high yield of 2.10%
The WI at the , the auction was 2.075%
- Bid to Cover 2.25x v 2.36x
- Dealers 19.56% versus six month average of 19.9%
- Direct 15.6% vs 19.4%six moonth averagge
- Indirext 64.83% vs 60.7% six month average
Highlights:
- A big tail was needed to attract interest
- The international demand (indirects) was higher than average but only at a higher yield
- Domestic demand (Directs) did not show up
- The Bid to cover was less than the 6 month average
Auction grade: D-