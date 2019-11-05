The US treasury sells $38 billion of 3 year notes at 1.630%

WI was at 1.631% at auction time

High yield 1.630%. That is a touch lower than the WI at auction time at 1.631%

Bid to cover 2.6x vs six-month average of 2.46x

Dealers 29.75% vs six-month average of 35.7%

Directs 16.9% vs six-month average of 17.4%

Indirects 53.2% versus six-month average of 46.9% Overall a B.

There was the demand with the Bid to cover above the six-month average

The dealers were left with a smaller average indicative of good demand elsewhare.

The US will auction off $27 billion at 10 year notes tomorrow at 1 PM and $19 billion of 30 year bonds on Thursday.