The U.S. Treasury sells $60 billion of two year notes at high yield of 0.481%

WI was at 0.483%

The U.S. Treasury sells $60 billion of two year notes at a high yield of 0.481%





The WI was trading at 0.483%

Bid to cover 2.69 versus 2.50x six month average



Dealers 19.55% versus six month average of 28.5%



Direct 28.3% vs six month average of 19.9%

Indirect 58.14% vs six month average of 51.7%





Highlights:

Yield comes in marginally below the WI level

Bid to cover is comfortably above its six month averages

Strong demand from both directs (i.e. domestic buyers) and indirects (overseas buyers).

The dealers were saddled with a relatively small amount of the auction to distribute.

Auction grade: A-