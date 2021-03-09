The US treasury to auction off 3 year notes at the top of the hour

The recent six month averages show:

Bid to cover, 2.39X

Dealers, 35.7%

Directs, 14.4%

Indirects, 49.9%

The current WI (when issued) yield is at 0.357%.





"Directs" are individuals or entity who buy treasury issues for their own account as opposed to buying for someone else. Direct bidders include primary dealers, non-primary dealers, hedge funds, pension funds, mutual funds, insurers, banks, governments, and individuals.







An "Indirect" bidder is when an individual or customer places a bid through another party. For example, foreign and international monetary authorities, such a central banks, often place bids for Treasury securities indirectly through another entity. Indirect bidders help the Treasury to gauge the willingness of foreigners to continue purchasing U.S. debt. The willingness of these organizations to continue buying securities has a major impact on the ability of the Treasury to raise funds.









