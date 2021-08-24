The US treasury to auction off $60 billion of two year notes at the top of the hour
U.S. Treasury to auction off 2 year, 5 year, and 7 year notes at this weekThe U.S. Treasury will auction off $60 billion in two year notes at the top of the hour. The auction is the first of three note auction this week which will include selling $61 billion of the five year notes on Wednesday and $62 billion of seven year notes on Thursday.
Some of the six month averages of the components for the two year auction include:
- Bid to cover (total bids divided by the auction size), 2.51X
- Directs (measure of domestic demand), 17.6%
- Indirects (measure of international demand), 52.0
- Dealers (the recognize government dealers), 30.3%
A strong auction typically consist of a higher Bid to cover ratio, with above average demand from Indirects and Directs and below average demand from the dealers.