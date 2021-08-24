The US treasury to auction off $60 billion of two year notes at the top of the hour

U.S. Treasury to auction off 2 year, 5 year, and 7 year notes at this week





Some of the six month averages of the components for the two year auction include:

Bid to cover (total bids divided by the auction size), 2.51X

Directs (measure of domestic demand), 17.6%

Indirects (measure of international demand), 52.0

Dealers (the recognize government dealers), 30.3% A strong auction typically consist of a higher Bid to cover ratio, with above average demand from Indirects and Directs and below average demand from the dealers.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The U.S. Treasury will auction off $60 billion in two year notes at the top of the hour. The auction is the first of three note auction this week which will include selling $61 billion of the five year notes on Wednesday and $62 billion of seven year notes on Thursday.