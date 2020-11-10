WI yield is currently at 0.955%





The last 6 month auctions at the following averages:

Bid to cover, 2.46x



Dealers, 23.6%



Directs 14.3%



Indirects 62.1% The last auction high yield came in at 0.765%.



Yields in the US have been increasing. Yesterday the high yield reached the highest level since March 20. That yield reached 0.973%. That took the yield above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the and December high at 0.9389%.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The US treasury will auction off $41 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour. The current WI yield is trading at 0.955% (give or take).