The US treasury will auction off $41 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

WI yield is currently at 0.955%

The US treasury will auction off $41 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour. The current WI yield is trading at 0.955% (give or take).

The last 6 month auctions at the following averages:
  • Bid to cover, 2.46x
  • Dealers, 23.6%
  • Directs 14.3%
  • Indirects 62.1%
The last auction high yield came in at 0.765%.

Yields in the US have been increasing. Yesterday the high yield reached the highest level since March 20. That yield reached 0.973%.  That took the yield above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the and December high at 0.9389%.
