The US-Turkey meeting has gone on far longer than planned

The meetings have been going on for more than four hours





At times you can read between the lines on the length of a meeting. Famously, when BOJ meetings go long, it usually means there is action coming.







For this one, the fact that the meeting wasn't quickly cut short is obviously positive but that it's now run to four hours isn't necessarily good. It means that there is at least some back-and-forth. Combine that with the fact that the US was delivering a fairly straightforward message and I think it's better to wait and see.

