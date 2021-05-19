The US will auction off $27 billion of 20 year bonds at the top of the hour

The current WI yield is trading at 2.275%





The averages over the last six auctions shows:

Bid to cover, 2.34x

Dealers 24.5%

Indirects (a measure of foreign demand) 58.7%

Directs 16.8% The yield last month came in at 2.144%.

The 20 year bond is a more recent auction offering from the US treasury. The high yield was at 2.29% at the March 2021 auction. The low yield was 1.059% back in July 2020. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The U.S. Treasury will auction of $27 billion a 20 year bonds at the top of the hour. The current WI yield is trading at 2.275.