The US will auction off $27 billion of 20 year bonds at the top of the hour

The current WI yield is trading at 2.275%

The averages over the last six auctions shows:
  • Bid to cover, 2.34x
  • Dealers 24.5%
  • Indirects (a measure of foreign demand) 58.7%
  • Directs 16.8%
The yield last month came in at 2.144%.  

The 20 year bond is a more recent auction offering from the US treasury. The high yield was at 2.29% at the March 2021 auction. The low yield was 1.059% back in July 2020.  
