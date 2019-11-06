The US/China deal can be delayed until December: Senior Trump administration official
Negative moves in stocks... Yields move lower... Gold moves higher
- Trump/Xi meeting to sign US–China trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue
- Still possible US – China trade deal pack will not be reached, but deal more likely than not
- Europe a likely venue for the Trump-Xi meeting with Switzerland and Sweden among sites under consideration. Iowa is not a likely
- Push for more tariffs rollbacks not seen derailing progress toward trade deal
- Believes China sees quick trade deal as best chance for favorable terms, given Trump's electoral and impeachment pressures
The stocks have moved to a new session lows (modest declines are picking up steam a bit).
- S&P index fell to a low of 3067.26. We currently trade at 3069.5
- NASDAQ fell to a low of 8387.61. We currently trade at 8389.32
- Dow fell to 27420.17 with the price currently at 27435
US yields moved lower as well with the 10 year at 1.824%, -3.5 basis points.
Gold prices have moved higher with spot gold up $9 or 0.61% at $1493 currently.
WTI crude oil futures have moved lower they trading near session lows at $56.33 (currently at $56.42).
The USDJPY has moved to a new session low at 108.83. The 200 hour moving average comes in at 108.659. There is a risk off in risk pairs like USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD.