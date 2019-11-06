The US/China deal can be delayed until December: Senior Trump administration official

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Negative moves in stocks... Yields move lower... Gold moves higher

  • Trump/Xi meeting to sign US–China trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue
  • Still possible US – China trade deal pack will not be reached, but deal more likely than not
  • Europe a likely venue for the Trump-Xi meeting with Switzerland and Sweden among sites under consideration. Iowa is not a likely
  • Push for more tariffs rollbacks not seen derailing progress toward trade deal
  • Believes China sees quick trade deal as best chance for favorable terms, given Trump's electoral and impeachment pressures
The stocks have moved to a new session lows (modest declines are picking up steam a bit).

  • S&P index fell to a low of 3067.26. We currently trade at 3069.5
  • NASDAQ fell to a low of 8387.61. We currently trade at 8389.32
  • Dow fell to 27420.17 with the price currently at 27435
US yields moved lower as well with the 10 year at 1.824%, -3.5 basis points. 

Gold prices have moved higher with spot gold up $9 or 0.61% at $1493 currently.

WTI crude oil futures have moved lower they trading near session lows at $56.33 (currently at $56.42). 

The USDJPY has moved to a new session low at 108.83. The 200 hour moving average comes in at 108.659.  There is a risk off in risk pairs like USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD.  

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose