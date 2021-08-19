What happened in the FX market today: The USD/JPY bid yesterday tipped the apple cart

Outside of FX, today wasn't a big day





Here's my take on exactly what happened today, because of you step outside of FX, not that much happened.







US 10-year yields finished down 2.8 bps to 1.245% and US equities shook off early worries to finish modestly higher.





So why was it such a crazy day in FX?





Clearly, the dollar bears were wounded coming in. We've been highlighting the levels and support was hanging by a thread. Evidently, sentiment was just as bad. Any kind of nudge could have tipped the apple cart.





But the nudge ended up being a strange one. The FOMC Minutes were dovish an dollar bearish. The dollar even had some decent declines afterwards but a skittish close in US stocks and uncertainty about Australia, New Zealand, China and covid in general had the market on edge.





So what happened? Someone decided to push USD/JPY at the open in Tokyo. Maybe it was a strategy, but more likely is that it was a vanilla, flow-driven trade.





It came with nothing happening in markets, bonds weren't moving at all and news flow on Australian employment and New Zealand covid was positive. Nothing at all came out of China.





Yet the USD/JPY bid was so strong it pushed the dollar up right across the board. That tipped it through a series of levels and it turned into a feeding frenzy.





I could see it brewing yesterday and wrote this in the wrap:





I'll be keeping a very close eye on this USD move once Tokyo goes offline and as levels continue to fall. It's the kind of move that could fizzle out in a reversal or set off a real spike in the dollar. Given the price action so far in the day, it's a moment to be on high alert.

What happened is that the USD/JPY bid indeed fizzled but enough damage had already been done to dollar trades elsewhere to spark a rush to the exits. What happened is that the USD/JPY bid indeed fizzled but enough damage had already been done to dollar trades elsewhere to spark a rush to the exits.





Interestingly, one spot where everyone was worried -- EUR/USD -- didn't really break down. EUR/USD is rounding out the day down 35 pips to 1.1675. That's a new low since November but if ever there was going to be a flush, it should have been today.







So where does that leave us?







I'm not entirely convinced about this dollar move. Yes, some commodities have been dragged down with it and I don't like the look of the oil chart but there has been a serious speculative retreat there as well. So I'm going to be watching very closely on how strongly this moves continues and whether it's confirmed in bonds and elsewhere. My early take though is that we just saw (or are starting to see) capitulation from the dollar bears -- something that comes near the bottom.







Even with that, I don't expect the dollar to turn on a Friday or in Asian trading so it's a time to evaluate. Ultimately, we're at a great moment for macro calls and I'll have more on that later.





