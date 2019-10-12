The volatility playbook for the week ahead

USDJPY has seen good flow, and benefiting from Trump talking up proceedings with China and we see the pair holding the 108-level, while USDTRY has also had good interest, although traders are loath to be long for any great period of time given the cost of carry.

There is a lot to play for still and the script can change at any moment in Brexit, so Its tough staying long GBP for any period of time. It does feel that ahead of the 19TH October that traders will be buyers of weakness, but its risky and given the IV I would be keeping my position size to a minimum.

My weekly volatility scan has GBPUSD 1-week implied vol moving to the top of the pack, which should not surprise ahead of next week's EU Summit and a potential Article 50 extension.