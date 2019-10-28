The Wall Street Journal on China's financial bubble in high-end sneakers.
The Journal with a report "Chinese sneaker mania has gone into hyperdrive"
- Speculators are flooding trading platforms and treating sneakers much like financial derivatives, including buying and selling shoe fractions
- It's all getting a bit much for the People's Bank of China, whose Shanghai branch recently warned financial agencies in the city of sneaker-frenzy risk, including "mass disturbances,"
- On trading platform Nice, a pair of Travis Scott Nike Air Force 1s is set to go on sale on Nov. 4 for around $170. Two buyers have already bought rights, similar to a call option, to buy the shoes for $1,553 and $2,667, respectively, and more than 2,000 users have said they are generally interested. More than 800 buyers are offering between $295 and $700 for a pair of Air Jordans set for release on Nov. 5 at $183.
Outstanding!