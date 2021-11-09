The Wall Street Journal reports on Evergrande's sale of tech holding to raise more cash
Evergrande 's liquidity issues were merely the tip of the iceberg with other property sector firms' problems surfacing in recent weeks.
Still, EV is a biggie, and whatever they can do to raise cash is making news.
The WSJ report of sales of interests in a film production and internet-media company, selling a circa 5.7% stake in Hong Kong-listed HengTen Networks Group.
Link to the Journal is here for more (may be gated)