The week ahead is a big one on the US economic calendar
What's coming up in the week ahead
The final week of the month is always a busy one. Here's what's coming up in the week ahead.
Monday:
More details are available on the economic calendar.
- Chicago Fed national activity
- Durable goods orders
- Dallas Fed
Tuesday:
- FHFA house price index
- Case Shiller house price index
- Richmond Fed
- Conference Board consumer confidence
Wednesday:
- Weekly oil inventories
- Fed's Barkin and Daly
Thursday:
- Second look at Q2 US GDP
- Advance goods trade balance
- Wholesale inventories
- Weekly jobless claims
- Pending home sales
Friday:
- PCE report
- U Mich final consumer sentiment
- Chicago PMI