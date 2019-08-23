The week ahead is a big one on the US economic calendar

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What's coming up in the week ahead

The final week of the month is always a busy one. Here's what's coming up in the week ahead.

Monday:
  • Chicago Fed national activity
  • Durable goods orders
  • Dallas Fed
Tuesday:
  • FHFA house price index
  • Case Shiller house price index
  • Richmond Fed
  • Conference Board consumer confidence
Wednesday:
  • Weekly oil inventories
  • Fed's Barkin and Daly
Thursday:
  • Second look at Q2 US GDP
  • Advance goods trade balance
  • Wholesale inventories
  • Weekly jobless claims
  • Pending home sales
Friday:
  • PCE report
  • U Mich final consumer sentiment
  • Chicago PMI
More details are available on the economic calendar.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose