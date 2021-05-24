The week ahead may prove to be more noisy than it would help with the inflation debate

A quiet start so far but the market may still be left searching for answers by the time we start moving towards June





As things stand, the inflation debate is still the key topic right now and there won't be much to help with that this week besides another round of Fed speakers before we get to the US PCE deflator readings for April on Friday.





Going into that though, there is the prospect that month-end trading will also serve to complicate market conditions in what has already been a mixed and indecisive mood in general over the past few weeks.





Market participants are still largely pondering about the inflation debate and Fed tolerance, but I suspect we won't get much answers this week once again.







In that lieu, equities may still see some mixed and volatility but I'd still argue that dip buying is still favoured - especially for the Dow in the long run.

A holiday in most parts of Europe is making for subdued tones so far on the session with little change all around in the market.