The weekly inventory energy data will be released at the bottom of the hour

What is expected from the weekly energy inventory data

There is one more piece of economic data in the form of the weekly Department of Energy inventory levels. That that it will be released at the bottom of the hour (10:30 AM ET/1530 GMT).



The expectations are for:

US crude oil inventories, -1750K vs 822K last week



gasoline inventories, 2000K vs 5405K last week



distillates inventory, -400K vs 4118K last week



US refinery utilization 0.8% vs -1.3% last week



Cushing OK crude inventories came in at -3393K last week. The private data released toward the end of the session yesterday showed: