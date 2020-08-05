The weekly oil inventory data is due out at the bottom of the hour

The private API numbers from last night showed:

crude oil -8.587M vs -3.35M est.



gasoline -1.748M vs -1.3M estimate



distillates +3.824M vs +100K est



Cushing +1.63M

The price of September WTI crude oil futures are up $1.68 or 4.03% at $43.39. The price shot through the 50% retracement of the 2020 move lower at $41.71. The contracts 200 day moving average is at $43.92. The high price today has reached $43.52.







