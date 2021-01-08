The rebound in the US dollar continues. Can it continue?

Higher yields, flows continue to drive swings





The dollar rally is showing some real life as it fights back once again. I'll be watching closely into the London fix.







I'm thinking about the case for a turn in the longer-term downtrend in the dollar:





The US will be among the first countries to vaccinate Higher US stimulus will boost growth Fed expectations are too dovish I believe in following the trend until it ends and I can't buy into this thinking for a number of reasons but I'm marinating the idea, in part because "USD weakness" is an overwhelmingly strong consensus view.

It doesn't have to be a reversion to a bull market but maybe a painful short squeeze?

You can draw this trendline in USD/JPY a few different ways but it's a good barometer:



As for the short-term, the Fed's Clarida is speaking at the top of the hour and if he drops some hawkish hints (even small ones), it could have implications.