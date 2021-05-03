The White House has backed Pfizer's move to begin US vaccine exports

Author: Greg Michalowski

Although the US has more room for additional vaccinations, the news is good news for global recovery

The White House has backed the phages moved to begin US vaccine exports. Although the US has additional vaccinations to be given, providing more vaccines globally will help the global recovery, and also open up international travel more. Good news. 
