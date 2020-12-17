The White House has convened urgent meetings re the breach of US government computer systems

Bloomberg report on urgent meetings called by the US administration in response to the Russian hack, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Trump administration iholding daily discussions on the hack that include representatives of the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Department of Homeland Security and National Security Agency

A White House National Security Council spokesman had no immediate comment.











Remember this? A blast from the past! (ps its not an actual real photo in case you haven't been keeping up)



