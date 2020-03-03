The White House is skeptical of short-term stimulus - report

CNBC's Eamonn Javers says White House not discussing stimulus

There is a WH National Economic Council meeting today on the economic impact of the coronavirus. But don't expect this to be about new stimulus ideas: WH aides are not developing new policy options - they believe the economy is sound now and are skeptical of short term stimulus.



It's a bit rich to be badgering the Fed to come to the rescue when you're not willing to move. Maybe we're overpricing the chance of cuts?





I don't think reports like this are helping equity market sentiment.





