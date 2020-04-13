The world according to Jamie: JPMorgan earnings will set the tone for the week

Jamie Dimon's comments will be closely watch





Jamie Dimon has had a rough 2020. Along with the virus he had emergency heart surgery at the start of the month.







He's back at the helm now and will be on Tuesday's AM earnings call. The Q1 numbers don't matter but loan loss provisions will be instructive. However the main thing will be how Dimon sees the world and the economy right now.



The JPM CEO is one of the few trusted voices in the executive world and he doesn't hold back. In a preview of what might be coming, he said on April 6 in a letter he wrote this:





"At a minimum, we assume that it will include a bad recession combined with some kind of financial stress similar to the global financial crisis of 2008."





If you're interested in the earnings themselves, here's what's expected:



