The world will need more than one coronavirus vaccine, says GSK CEO

GlaxoSmithKline CEO, Emma Walmsley, says that more than one vaccine will be needed considering the demand in this global crisis









For some context, GSK is partnering with Sanofii to try and achieve that but Walmsley says that "there is still an enormous amount of work to do". In trying to manage expectations, she adds that "it normally takes a decade but in this situation, the need is urgent".







In any case, what she is mentioning isn't exactly wrong. The rush in getting to a vaccine in itself is a massive challenge, and even if we do see that day come, how widely available is it going to be and can it be easily accessible by the public like your typical flu shot?

Walmsley says that drug companies must partner in the race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus as "the world's going to need more than one vaccine when you think about demand in this hugely challenged global health crisis".