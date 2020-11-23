The world’s largest asset manager has upgraded US equities to “overweight”

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager, have turned bullish on quality large cap technology companies as well as small cap firms that tend to perform well during a cyclical upswing.

Reuters carry the report:

BlackRock said it prefers the United States - has a higher share of “quality” companies with strong balance sheets and free cash flow generation in the high-flying tech and healthcare sectors

resurgence in virus cases in Europe and the United States could led to further outperformance of large cap tech and healthcare companies

BlackRock turned bearish on Europe.





