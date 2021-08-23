The worries didn't last long: S&P 500 hits another record high

S&P 500 gains 42 points today

The S&P 500 is up 42 points on the day to clear last Monday's record high of 4480.





The next number everyone is watching is 4500, which was a year-end target for many Wall Street firms.







The turnaround in stocks starting Thursday has been impressive. It accelerated on Friday after Fed hawk Kaplan indicated he was open to delaying calls for a taper due to delta. We've also seen commodity prices stabilize.





More importantly, some US covid hotspots like Florida are showing clear signs that this wave is cresting and with booster shots, there's hope this could be the final big wave.





