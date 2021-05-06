There is an election coming up in the UK on Thursday 6 May 2021 - Scotland. Preview and where to for GBP.
Scottish Parliamentary election is happening today.
A preview via ING, in summary:
- renewed focus on the question of Scottish Independence ... voters are now more 50:50 on the issue, erasing a previous lead for 'Yes' that had built up through the pandemic.
- The main question ... is whether the Scottish National Party (SNP) manages to gain an outright majority in the Scottish parliament, though there is a possibility of a coalition with the pro-independence Green party if they don't.
- The upshot is a formal request for a second independence referendum is likely over the next few years.
ING don't see much sterling impact:
- We expect the impact of the Scottish elections on GBP to be very limited. Regardless of the result, most don't expect an imminent vote on independence. Given a second referendum (if one happens) is probably years away, there's limited need for such a risk premia to be priced into sterling. GBP currently trades cheap vs EUR, also suggesting limited downside
Concur.
Johnson and Sturgeon being chummy.