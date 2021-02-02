Oil - There are a series of OPEC+ meetings this week - current output policy to remain

A meeting of Opec-plus JMMC is scheduled for Wednesday.

Preceding that though is the usual meeting of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) on Tuesday

This committee reviews compliance levels

Opec-plus agreed to renewed production curbs in December/January

Compliance is said to be running close to 100%

Opec-plus ministers then meet on Wednesday

this is the regular Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting

the JMMC meeting is not expected to recommend and production level changes

The next full Opec+meeting is on March 4.











