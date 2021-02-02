Oil - There are a series of OPEC+ meetings this week - current output policy to remain

A meeting of Opec-plus JMMC is scheduled for Wednesday.

Preceding that though is the usual meeting of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) on Tuesday
  • This committee reviews compliance levels
  • Opec-plus agreed to renewed production curbs in December/January 
  • Compliance is said to be running close to 100%
Opec-plus ministers then meet on Wednesday
  • this is the regular Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting
  • the JMMC meeting is not expected to recommend and production level changes
The next full Opec+meeting is on March 4.

