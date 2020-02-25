There are more than 90 coronavirus cases in Singapore. And zero deaths.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I'll let everyone get back to freaking out in just a moment, but bear with me.

Questions have been persistently raised about the veracity of the data from China. I haven't seen so many questions about the effectiveness of China's health care and disease containment. 

So, just taking a moment to check out a country with an acknowledged good health care system.

More than 90 cases in SG
  • no deaths (as of posting)
  • although there are 5 in ICU
  • more than 50 discharged and around 40 remain in hospital
I'll let everyone get back to freaking out in just a moment, but bear with me.

Anyway, back to normal service. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose