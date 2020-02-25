There are more than 90 coronavirus cases in Singapore. And zero deaths.

I'll let everyone get back to freaking out in just a moment, but bear with me.

Questions have been persistently raised about the veracity of the data from China. I haven't seen so many questions about the effectiveness of China's health care and disease containment.





So, just taking a moment to check out a country with an acknowledged good health care system.





More than 90 cases in SG

no deaths (as of posting)

although there are 5 in ICU

more than 50 discharged and around 40 remain in hospital









Anyway, back to normal service.



