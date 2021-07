I don't see any Federal Reserve talking heads on the agenda for 15 July 2021

Priors would suggest I'm wrong (they never seem to shut up ...ok maybe during 'blackout') so any correction is welcome in the comments.





At 2pm Washington time German Chancellor Merkel will be received at the White House by US President Biden.

At 4.15pm the two will hold a joint news conference.

1800 and 2015GMT respectively