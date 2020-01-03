There are rumours/reports of explosions at a US base in Iraq (and they are false)

This is far from confirmed

New York Times reporter Farnaz Fassihi is reporting on some rumors on twitter and Telegram.







Breaking: Unconfirmed reports of ballistic missiles hitting largest US military base Ain Al-Assad in #Iraq & massive explosions, via IRGC Telegram channels.

WTI has taken notice and risen back above $63.00.







I'll update when it's confirmed or debunked and there are certainly some people saying it's fake. It's very tough to tell what's real and true at the moment but I'll put it out there because it's moving oil and gold.





Update: A Washington Post reporter has put out a bit of a denial.

