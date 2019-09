US 2-year yields up 10 bps from the lows





The lows were 1.66% and now we're at 1.766%, more than 10 basis points.







What that misses is that we're back to where we were on Friday.







There is obviously still a big expectation for a cut here at some point but I think this sends a more-hawkish signal than some other markets. Gold is saying the same thing.