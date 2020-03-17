There is a real chance the US bailout package gets bogged down in politics

Don't let a crisis go to waste

Elizabeth Warren doesn't have much power in shaping the huge US bailout that's coming together because she's in the Democratic minority in the Senate. However the Democrats control the House and some of these priorities might find their way into the final bill -- or at least into the discussion.





Both sides are going to say 'don't play politics' but they're going to be playing politics. This is going to be among the most-expensive bills ever signed -- if not the most expensive -- and politicians never waste a crisis.







These are the conditions obtained by Bloomberg's Sahil Kapur:









