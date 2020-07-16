There is a rumor that Texas will shutdown tomorrow

Just a rumor.

Zerohedge is tweeting that there is a rumor that Texas will shutdown tomorrow. 

The stocks have taken a turn to the downside.

  • S&P index is down -20.14 points or 0.65%
  • NASDAQ index is trading down 102 points or -0.96%
  • Dow industrial average is trading down -239 points or -0.9%
Once again it is just a rumor but it seems to be rumor that is having an impact on the market.
Texas rumor of a shut downFYI. Governor Abbott apparently dismissed this rumor about 2 hours ago.
