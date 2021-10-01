There is a rumour that Premier of Australia's most populous state Berejiklian is to resign

Earlier: Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has just launched an investigation into Premier Gladys Berejiklian

will probe whether she breached the public trust, if was in a position of conflict between her public duties and her private interests when she was in a personal relationship with then-MP Daryl Maguire. Difficult to see this as not being a distraction for Berejilklian as her administration tries to lift the state out of lockdown. Still, ICAC is a big deal in NSW.

ADDED - Berejiklian will give a news conference at 1pm local (0300 GMT) where she says she will be making "a significant announcement".

So, yeah, now the rumour is it'll be a resignation announcement. Rumours of Berejilklian being forced out or resigning have, in the past, been shown incorrect. Let's see how this goes.





Berejiklian is in the middle of trying to get the state reopened after its huge COVID-19 outbreak and associated restrictions on movement. Say what you like about her, she is a fighter.









