There is an asteroid heading towards Earth, due on the day before the US election

The Centre for Near Earth Objects Studies at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory says the asteroid (2018VP1) could hit the Earth.

So maybe we won't have to sit through the US election!









The less troubling news:

the rock is around 6.5 feet in diameter

its unlikely to cause any major damage or bring about Armageddon (we can leave that to the US election then)

Nasa report their "21 observations spanning 12,968 days" indicate there could be three impacts

there is only a 0.41 per cent chance of it hitting Earth

ps. When I say 'less troubling news' ... the response from 2020 is likey to be "Hold my beer ..."





Have a great weekend all!







