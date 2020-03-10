There is no plan for a 'dramatic' US economic plan

The promise is going to be tough to deliver

I'm told that there is no finalized economic plan inside the White House now. As of last night, I was told: "it's not there right now." A lot of details to work out.

Trump mentioned a payroll tax cut and that's a bit of a trap for Democrats. They're pushing for paid sick leave but Trump and Republicans will try to bundle in more. If/when Democrats reject it, Trump will frame it as Democrats being against a tax cut.







What's urgently needed is something on paid sick leave to slow this down, rather than planning for economic impacts. Putting in a tax cut and politiking is going to drag it out and eventually cost more.