There is "Revolutionary SOE reform taking place" in China

The reform of China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is accelerating says this piece in the Global Times

Check the link for more, but do note its a VERY optimistic article that some might think is pushing an agenda. The horror.





Nevertheless, it does contain info on what is hoped will be another piece of the stimulus efforts in the country.





---

The headline grabbers re China right now are those related to the upcoming phase 1 trade deal signing to occur on the 15th in Washington. Setting a bedrock of optimism for 'risk'.



