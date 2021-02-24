There is some chatter about that China will release the two imprisoned Canadians

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Now that President Biden has specifically raised the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor:

There is some speculation out of China that President Xi may release the pair as a goodwill gesture, citing 'humanitarian grounds' as his reason

Not doing so risks further damage to the US-China relationship that is already off to a less than spectacular start with the new US administration. 

---
Not directly of relevance to FX (perhaps more to AUD than anything else - China has been kicking Australia as a proxy for the US) but it does speak top US-China strains. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose