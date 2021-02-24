There is some chatter about that China will release the two imprisoned Canadians

Now that President Biden has specifically raised the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor:

There is some speculation out of China that President Xi may release the pair as a goodwill gesture, citing 'humanitarian grounds' as his reason





Not doing so risks further damage to the US-China relationship that is already off to a less than spectacular start with the new US administration.





Not directly of relevance to FX (perhaps more to AUD than anything else - China has been kicking Australia as a proxy for the US) but it does speak top US-China strains.



