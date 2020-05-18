"There is very little reason to sell" gold

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Gold is adding to its recent gains again here in Asia during the opening session to the week.

Just noting a snippet from a Bank of Montreal analyst, noting that that there is both subdued levels of physical demand and central bank buying, "there's very little reason to sell", citing:
  • unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy support
  • deteriorating relations between the US and China
Commerzbank:
  • chaos and confusion prompting gold buying
  • add that moves from more speculators to jump on the band wagon would see qa quick rise to USD 1800
As I post silver getting a spurt higher 
See here for global coronavirus case data
