"There is very little reason to sell" gold

Gold is adding to its recent gains again here in Asia during the opening session to the week.

Just noting a snippet from a Bank of Montreal analyst, noting that that there is both subdued levels of physical demand and central bank buying, "there's very little reason to sell", citing:

unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy support

deteriorating relations between the US and China

Commerzbank:

chaos and confusion prompting gold buying

add that moves from more speculators to jump on the band wagon would see qa quick rise to USD 1800





As I post silver getting a spurt higher