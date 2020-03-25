There may be a US Senate vote soon on the coronavirus relief bill

Keeping an eye on the politics is essential for traders right now.

The latest rumour/gossip from the US is that the Senate could be voting soon on an amendment related to the objections from 4 senators

Senators Graham, Rick Scott, Tim Scott, & Sasse object to the unemployment insurance provisions in the coronavirus relief package

One thing to note is that an amendment to make payments to the unemployed even less likely might get approval of the US Senate but makes the bill passing in the lower House less likely.







