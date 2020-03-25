There may be a US Senate vote soon on the coronavirus relief bill

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Keeping an eye on the politics is essential for traders right now.

The latest rumour/gossip from the US is that the Senate could be voting soon on an amendment related to the objections from 4 senators 
  • Senators Graham, Rick Scott, Tim Scott, & Sasse object to the unemployment insurance provisions in the coronavirus relief package
One thing to note is that an amendment to make payments to the unemployed even less likely might get approval of the US Senate but makes the bill passing in the lower House less likely.  


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose