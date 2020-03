There is real evidence that high humidity and hot weather help

A new paper is out from Chinese researchers looking at a small sample of people who were infected with coronavirus and how it spread. They found that high temperatures and high humidity "significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-19, respectively, even after controlling for population density and GDP per capita of cities."





They say that coming higher temperatures and humidity in the Northern Hemisphere could reduce the spread of the virus.





Read the paper here





It's been out for a few days so it's not anything market moving but it's something to cling to if you're looking for a bit of hope.