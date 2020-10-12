There may be no trading in Hong Kong today (Tuesday) due to the typhoon

A Typhoon Signal 8 has been issued by the HK Observatory.

The signal is expected to be in be in force throughout most of Tuesday.

If so its likely trade ion the HKEX will be disrupted.





HKEX rules on sever weather:

pre-market trade is cancelled if a signal 8 or greater is in force between 7am and 9am local time (as I post its just after 6.15am)

there will be no morning session if such a warning is lowered after 9am

there will be no trading for the day if it's still in effect after midday



