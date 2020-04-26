There were no US White House coronavirus update briefings over the weekend

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Both the Saturday and Sunday COVID-19 White House briefings were cancelled. 

Last week President Trump suggested that disinfectant injections could be trialled as possible coronavirus treatments. Disinfectant producers and health agencies subsequently issued warnings urging people against ingesting cleaning products.

It appears the issue is behind the back down from daily briefings. 

Earlier: 
If the daily briefings begin again (perhaps Monday afternoon on Washington)  I'll post up both a live link for those wanting to watch the whole thing and a separate post on any pertinent remarks.

Both the Saturday and Sunday COVID-19 White House briefings were cancelled. 


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose