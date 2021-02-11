There will be changes to the US trade policy with China
US-China tradecrelations, comments from a senior US administration official via Reuters.
- US will look at new targeted restrictions on sensitive technology exports to China -
- US is not going to act precipitously to lift tariffs on china, but there will be changes in trade policy
- tariffs on China will remain in place while US review on trade policy takes place
- US trade policy will be based on premise that the US will be better off working with allies rather than unilaterally