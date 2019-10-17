There will be no Brexit negotiations with UK PM Johnson at summit, says EU official

Reuters with the headlines, citing a senior EU official on the matter





Says maybe we will have a deal, or maybe not

Says that Barnier has assured the EU27 yesterday that things are still on track

Adding that if a deal is to be struck, it has to be one where there will be a legally operational solution preventing a hard border on Ireland and protects the single market. If those principles are not respected, then there will be no deal, according to the official.





I think most of the main issues have been ironed out already so any further negotiations aren't really relevant at this point. That said, Johnson will be given time to speak to European leaders before they meet up to discuss on Brexit and other matters without him.





Right now, it's more of a matter whether or not the UK can get the deal through parliament but in any case, the timeline suggests that we could see an extension to ratify said deal if all goes well. The alternative is a complete breakdown in talks, so yeah.



